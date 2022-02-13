First female to take command at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a changing of the guard at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The 914th Air Refueling Wing welcomed its new wing commander today.

She is Col. Lara Morrison.

An assumption of command ceremony was held on the base Saturday afternoon.

Morrison takes command of the unit's approximately 16-hundred military and civilian personnel, and eight KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft.

She will be the first female wing and installation commander in the unit's history dating back to 1971.

Morrison's previous assignment was as commander of the 452nd Operations Group, March Air Reserve Base, California where the unit is equipped with C-17A Globemaster, KC-135R, and soon to host the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.