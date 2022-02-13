Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

First female to take command at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Assumption of command ceremony held Saturday
items.[0].videoTitle
Assumption of command ceremony held Saturday
BASE PIC.jpg
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 22:37:18-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a changing of the guard at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The 914th Air Refueling Wing welcomed its new wing commander today.

She is Col. Lara Morrison.

An assumption of command ceremony was held on the base Saturday afternoon.

Morrison takes command of the unit's approximately 16-hundred military and civilian personnel, and eight KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft.

She will be the first female wing and installation commander in the unit's history dating back to 1971.

Morrison's previous assignment was as commander of the 452nd Operations Group, March Air Reserve Base, California where the unit is equipped with C-17A Globemaster, KC-135R, and soon to host the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!