'It's needed': First family Black-owned UPS store in WNY serving all of East and Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first family Black-owned UPS store in Western New York is located at 345 Broadway and has become the hub for many in the area.

“It’s an asset,” says Raquel Gibson. “We don’t have to go far, it's needed. I’m glad that we have this business and it’s awesome. I’m hoping that it brings more businesses like this here because they’re needed.”

The shipping and delivery store was established by Dr. Uzo Ihenko and his son Kelechi Chillis-Ihenko who graduated with an MBA and wanted to stay in Buffalo to help serve his community.

“Growing up in Buffalo there’s always a lack of essential services and things like that and I’ve experienced that growing up so being the one to fill that need is awesome,” says the son.

Dr. Uzo tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that life is being made in the area with his family business.

"People are seeing the future in their life and other business will copy and then other jobs will come,” he says.

Aside from shipping, delivering, and printing papers there are also fingerprinting services at this UPS location.

“A lot of hospitals they send people here for fingerprinting so if you want to do any investigative work in terms of background information right here is where it’s done,” Dr. Uzo says.

Others say this UPS store is convenient to get to.

“It’s on the bus line right here on Broadway,” says Raheem Clements, a resident. “You can come right off come here and go back right on the bus and go about your business.”

But there is more to this UPS store. Dr. Uzo says the back part of the building will soon become apartments.

“It’s going to be workforce apartments so it’s affordable for people to live here,” says Kelechi Chillis-Ihenko. “And we’re going to have office space and potentially a coworking space for other entrepreneurs to come to the building and grow their businesses.”

The Ihenko’s says their secret to success is people first, business second.

“If you’re not people first the people aren’t going to support you,” says Chillis-Ihenko. “So you want to have anything you do be people-focused so that will help you be successful in business.”

The family plans to stay along Broadway for generations to come.

“I told them we’re here to stay. We’re part of you and we’re here," Dr. Uzo says. "So don’t forget it’s not only for them. It’s also for downtown people."

UPS STORE HOURS ON BROADWAY:

Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED