First edition of Buffalo-themed Monopoly game to benefit local pediatric cancer patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first edition of a Buffalo-themed MONOPOLY game will benefit pediatric cancer patients in Western New York.

The board game, officially licensed by Hasbro, will benefit those patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The board game will be sold for $50 exclusively at participating Tops Friendly Markets locations and all proceeds will go to the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

“The funds raised through the sale of this game will specifically fund a critical position on our Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program care team - a Bone Marrow Transplant Coordinator,” said Kara Kelly, MD, the Waldemar J. Kaminski Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at Roswell Park and Chair of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program. “Our joint program has helped us to nearly triple the number of bone marrow transplants that we perform, allowing families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis to stay right here in our community to receive care. Having a dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant Coordinator, funded by the sales of the City of Buffalo MONOPOLY game, will help to ensure that there is seamless support for the care delivered across both Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital.”