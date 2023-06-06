First Black-owned embroiderer awarded for innovation in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 30-year-old Briana Ferguson is the first Black-owned embroiderer in Buffalo to receive the Buffalo Business First Manufacturing Award.

The entrepreneur tells 7 News Yoselin Person she learned embroidery simply from Youtube.

“I started out at home during COVID,” she says. “I was making masks and putting people’s names on it which was really cool.”

Ferguson says last year she was able to open her embroidery shop “BriMadeIt” on Main Street.

This year through her hard work she won the Manufacturing Buffalo Business First Award.

“Honestly, I was really shocked when we got chosen for the award and I was so overjoyed,” she expresses.

She says her award is a reminder of why she pulls many long nights to complete orders.

“There are nights when I’m here until three or four in the morning,” she says. “So it takes a lot of hard work and when I say we, I mean me.”

About 35 percent of her clients are from outside the country.

The Black-owned embroiderer typically will get 50 to 100 orders.

At the moment she’s working on embroidering dozens of bathing suits for one of her clients.

“We embroider bags and t-shirts and all different things,” Ferguson says. “We have all kinds of things, we do not like to turn down any embroidery orders, honestly all things are possible at BriMadeIt.”

With “BriMadeIt” being the only embroidery shop in Buffalo she’s happy to welcome others to build their own embroidery business.

“Seeing lots of other women and men being able to come in here or go into their own embroidery businesses,” she says.

Click here to reach out to Briana Ferguson.

Contact: 716-830-1094.