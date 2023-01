BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The first baby born locally in this new year are actually babies, plural.

Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcoming twins at 12:01 am, making them Western New York's first babies of 2023.

Taj and Kamara are doing fine at Oishei Children's Hospital, and will soon go home to join their two sisters.

The family also receiving a special gift package from Fisher Price.