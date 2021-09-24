First all-female firefighter training in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of trailblazing women are getting a chance to learn new skills, while meeting others just like them.

Female firefighters are getting extra training as part of the Erie County Women Firefighter Training Series.

The program is run by women who work in our local fire departments, to help women network, mentor, and learn new techniques.

Right now women only make up about five percent of the Buffalo Fire Department, but these first responders say that's changing. "When I was younger and going through this I was the only one. We didn't have gear that fit," said Jessica Storm, one of the instructors. "I didn't know any other women in the fire service by name and now we can name 20, 30, 40."

There are two classes, one last night which drew 26 women, plus 10 instructors. The second class is being held tomorrow night.