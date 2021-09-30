Firghtworld Screampark set to "open the casket lid" this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Frightworld Screampark is set to open for its 19th season this weekend at a new location.

The haunted house is now taking over the former Kmart on Hertel Avenue, near the intersection with Delaware Avenue.

Its opening weekend starts Friday evening from 6:30-midnight. It will be open at the same hours on Saturday and will be open from 6:30-10:00 p.m. Sunday.

It will be open every weekend through November 6.

Tickets start at $35, you can buy them in advance here or pay cash at the door.