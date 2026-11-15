Firefighters rescue resident and dog from house fire on Shepherd Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being rescued from a house fire on Shepard Street.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, just after 3:30 p.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on Shepard Street.

The fire originated in the first-floor kitchen and was confined to that area.

Firefighters removed one victim and CPR was performed. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Firefighters also removed a dog from the home and animal control was notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.