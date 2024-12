LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna firefighters responded to a house fire on Colton Avenue around 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. The department's chief said one person was rescued from the engulfed home, and firefighters pulled that person out of the front window.

The chief said that person was brought to ECMC in critical condition. Other people were able to make it out of the home, which suffered significant damage inside.

The cause is being investigated.