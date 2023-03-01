Firefighters battle massive four-alarm fire on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Firefighters are battling a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo.

Crews were called to 745 Main Street in Buffalo just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke is visible throughout Downtown Buffalo. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling in the area to avoid the 700 block of Main Street.

If you are traveling to downtown Buffalo, please avoid the 700 block of Main Street and the immediate area on Washington Street. There is a large fire Buffalo Fire is currently battling. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 1, 2023

AMR told 7 News that they have not taken anyone to the hospital at this time.

7 News has multiple crews at the scene working to learn more.