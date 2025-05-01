Firefighters battle four-alarm fire in Downtown Buffalo that caused $6M in total damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire on Church Street in Downtown Buffalo just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Buffalo Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Lalley provided an update just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. He said when crews arrived at the scene at 36 Church Street around 12:17 p.m. they found fire on the second floor. The fire went to a second alarm at 12:24 p.m., then third alarm at 12:29 p.m. and a fourth alarm at 1:04 p.m.

According to Lalley, crews backed out of the building due to the conditions after the fire spread to the third floor and then the roof.

As of around 4 p.m., officials announced the fire was under control and crews remained on scene conducting overhaul operations and monitoring for hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

36 Church Street is located between the historic Guaranty and Verizon Buildings. Lalley said both buildings were protected and safe. He explained that there were fire crews in both buildings with live lines watching the walls just in case the fire spread.

According to Lalley, around 100 men and women helped fight the fire.

Below you can watch drone video of the fire.

Drone video of four-alarm fire on Church Street in Downtown Buffalo

The following damage overview was provided by a city spokesperson:



Original Fire Building – 36 Church Street: Estimated $3 million in structural damage and $1.6 million to contents.

65 Franklin Street (Verizon Building): Sustained approximately $25,000 in smoke and water damage.

Exposure 2 – 140 Pearl Street (Prudential Building, also known as Guaranty Building): Estimated $750,000 in structural damage and $150,000 to contents.

Exposure 3 – 130-132 Pearl Street: Estimated $500,000 in structural damage.

Total Estimated Damages: $6,025,000.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon issued the following statement Thursday night: