Firefighter injured battling two-alarm fire on Maryland Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter suffered injuries while battling a two-alarm fire in an occupied residential structure Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to 77 Maryland Street just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the fire started outside in the back of the structure and caused an estimated $230,000 in damages.

According to officials, one Buffalo firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.