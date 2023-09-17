Watch Now
Firefighter injured battling two-alarm fire on Maryland Street in Buffalo

Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter suffered injuries while battling a two-alarm fire in an occupied residential structure Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to 77 Maryland Street just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the fire started outside in the back of the structure and caused an estimated $230,000 in damages.

According to officials, one Buffalo firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

