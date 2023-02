BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter suffered injuries while battling a one-alarm fire in a vacant structure Sunday morning.

Crews were called to 401 Germania Street around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

According to officials, one Buffalo firefighter suffered injuries and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.