Firefighter being evaluated for injuries after battling fire at home in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators say a firefighter is being evaluated for injuries after battling a fire at a home in Amherst, Sunday morning.

Amherst fire officials say they responded to a report of a fire at a 229 Robin Hill Drive just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire extended to the second floor, and they were able to take the fire down within a half an hour.

Investigators estimate the damage as $200,000 to the structure and $150,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.