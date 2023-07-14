Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation formed in honor of fallen hero Jason "Jay" Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, a group of family and friends have created the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM).

FAM is dedicated to celebrating the first responder community for its contributions and courage.

The mission of FAM is to provide resources, support ad new opportunities for Western New York first responders and their families.

The first event is the FAM Cookout & Volleyball tournament. It's scheduled for Sunday, August 27th at Holidays Sportsbar and Volleyball. There will be a live performance by Nerds Gone Wild, a beer tent, food from Chiavetta's Chicken and a sand volleyball tournament. There will also be backyard games, raffle prizes and more.

Tickets are pre-sale only and volleyball teams must register by July 31 to play. To buy tickets, donate or learn more about the foundation, you can visit its website.