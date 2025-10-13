FIREBAUGH, C.A. (WKBW) — Firebaugh High School has a new name for its football field in honor of its most esteemed alum, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

On Friday night, the school dedicated the field to him in a special ceremony during halftime of the varsity football game. Allen's family and friends were all there for the recognition.

"I couldn't hold back," his mom, LaVonne Allen, said. "To see everyone screaming his name and saying MVP, it means a lot to these kids."

WKBW Allen Family

His dad, Joel, joked that he once played on this field as a quarterback, but not with the same success that Josh had.

Josh Allen Field is feet away from Buzz Allen Gymnasium, in memory of his grandfather Buzz, who donated the land for the high school decades ago.

WATCH: Firebaugh High School dedicates football field to Josh Allen

Firebaugh High School dedicates football field to Josh Allen

"To Josh, from your hometown, thank you for showing us what's possible," Principal Mason Rodman said. "We're standing on a field where a dream began."

While Allen couldn't be there, he did send a video that was played at halftime, along with a highlight reel. The Firebaugh crowd went wild over both videos.

The Firebaugh Eagles ended up winning their first game at Josh Allen Field by a score of 35-3.