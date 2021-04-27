Fire rips through two houses in South Buffalo, displacing nearly a dozen people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire ripped through two South Buffalo homes early Tuesday morning, displacing a dozen people.

The Buffalo Fire Department said the two-alarm fire started around 12:45 a.m. on the second floor of a house at 162 Woodside Avenue and quickly spread to the attic.

The fire then jumped to a neighboring house at 164 Woodside Avenue.

Investigators said the Red Cross was called to assist eight people who lived at 162 Woodside, and three people at 164 Woodside.

The fire department estimates the fire did about $225,000 damage to the house where the fire started and about $150,000 to the other house.

The cause is currently under investigation.