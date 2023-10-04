Fire on Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls being investigated as arson

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that occurred on Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning is being investigated as an arson, according to the Niagara Falls Uniformed Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 714.

The union posted details of the fire on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

According to the post the fire occurred at 2474 Whitney Avenue, and prior to arrival there was an update that boxes were on fire in the basement and the caller believed he was able to put the fire out. When crews arrived just before 7 a.m. there was smoke coming from the second floor and heavy flames were visible.

Everyone was able to make it out and the Red Cross was requested for several people.

The union said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is being investigated as an arson. A person has been detained for questioning.