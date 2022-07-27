Fire on Fisk Road in Town of Pendleton under investigation

TOWN OF PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that occurred early Wednesday morning on Fisk Road in the Town of Pendleton is under investigation.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday a fire was reported at 6080 Fisk Road. Crews responded and confirmed a fire in the rear of a commercial building.

The building was vacant and the sheriff's office said nearby residents were advised to evacuate.

The fire was extinguished by several local fire departments.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no estimated cost of damage at this time.