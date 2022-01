BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say they are investigating a three-alarm fire on Hampshire Street early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor of a vacant building just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire was heavy and tore through the building, causing significant damage to the roof.

Damage is estimated at $350,000 to that building and about an additional $80,000 to another building.