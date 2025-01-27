Fire in Town of Niagara under investigation, Red Cross assisting three adults and three children

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A residential structure fire in the Town of Niagara is under investigation.

Crews responded to the reported garage structure fire at 69 Steele Circle around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Town of Niagara police said responding officers were told there was a vehicle in the garage and there was a man with burns. When they arrived the garage, residence and adjoining residence were fully engulfed in flames.

Town of Niagara Active Fire Department responded and began extinguishing the fire. Police said the man was found with significant burns to his upper body and was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

A cat was killed in the fire and the Red Cross was contacted to assist two families — three adults and three children.

Police said the Niagara County Department of Emergency Management and Niagara County fire investigator and handing the investigation.