Fire in Dunkirk causes damage to five structures, Red Cross assisting 10 people

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dunkirk Fire Department is investigating a Tuesday morning fire at 535 Columbus Avenue.

The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. and upon arrival officials said crews found 535 Columbus Avenue fully involved in fire and 533 Columbus Avenue heavily involved.

According to the department, 535 Columbus was determined to be a vacant structure, and 533 Columbus was occupied but all were able to escape the fire without injuries.

Five structures were damaged by the fire. 535 and 533 Columbus are under emergency demolition and three other structures had moderate heat damage.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 people who lived at 533 Columbus.