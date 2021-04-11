Watch
Fire in Buffalo displaces three adults, causes $265,000 in damage

Fire
Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 11, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say a fire on Philadelphia Street, Saturday night has displaced three adults and caused $265,000 in damage.

According to investigators, the fire started in the attic of a home at 146 Philadelphia Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the fire then spread to the second story of the home after the attic was then engulfed in flames.

Investigators estimate the damage at $175,000 to the structure, and $90,000 to the contents.

Fire officials say the Red Cross is assisting three adults and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

