BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fast moving fire caused about $750,000 in damage to a commercial building in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

The fire started in a large garage on Bushnell Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Crews say there was also a partial roof collapse.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The fire commissioner says the fire appears suspicious, but an exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.