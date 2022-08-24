Fire due to an explosion under investigation in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that was the result of an explosion is under investigation in Hinsdale.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday Hinsdale Fire and EMS were dispatched to the report of a possible structure fire due to an explosion in the area of 3000 Union Valley Road. Allegany Fire and EMS also responded to assist.

An injury was reported due to the explosion but no word was given on the extent of the injury.

The Hinsdale Fire Department said the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause.