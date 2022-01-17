Fire destroys insulation company in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a business fire in Cheektowaga.

Fire officials say flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived on the scene at A&F Wholesale Insulation on Clinton Street, between South Rossler and Harlem.

This was just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The company stores insulation materials.

Crews say the fire worked through the building for well over an hour.

That building eventually collapsed.

There are no reports of any injuries, and crews are still working on a damage estimate.

Flames did not reach any other buildings on the lot.