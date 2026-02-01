Fire crews fight South Wales barn fire in extreme cold weather conditions

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 100 firefighters battled a barn fire in South Wales on Friday afternoon in extreme cold weather conditions.

The South Wales Fire Company arrived on Centerline Road after reports of a barn fire just after 3 p.m.

According to fire crews, many animals were trapped inside, prompting aggressive rescue efforts.

Due to the size of the fire and limited water supply, fire crews implemented large-scale tanker operations with multiple fill sites to assist firefighting efforts.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire for several hours in extreme cold weather conditions.

The South Wales Fire Company did not say if any animals were injured, dead, or rescued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family that was impacted by this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.