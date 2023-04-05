Watch Now
Fire causes $70,000 in damage at Olive Garden on Maple Road

Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 05, 2023
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire at Olive Garden at 3951 Maple Road in Amherst on Wednesday is under investigation.

The fire occurred just before 10:30 a.m. and Eggertsville Hose Company was first on the scene and reported a working fire.

According to fire officials, the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and most of the damage was contained to the kitchen area.

Officials say damage is estimated at $60,000 to the structure and an additional $10,000 in damage to the contents.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

