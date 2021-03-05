Menu

Fire at Wyoming County feed mill causes $2 million in damages

WKBW
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 10:36:03-05

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire at a Wyoming County feed mill Thursday caused an estimated $2 million in damages, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

Officials say a call for a fire at Reisdorf Brothers Inc., located at 1830 Perry Road in the Town of Sheldon, came in around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

11 different fire companies responded to the scene with several other agencies assisting. Crews were at the scene for six hours.

Officials say the fire was accidental and due to a malfunction of the pellet machine used to make animal feed. An overheated bearing in the pellet machine caused the fire. The complex suffered severe smoke, fire and water damage.

