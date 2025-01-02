Fire at vacant home on Deshler Street in Buffalo ruled an arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire officials announced that a fire at a vacant home on Deshler Street has been ruled an arson.

Crews responded to the fire at 19 Deshler Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to officials, the vacant two-story home was previously damaged in a fire and was found to be fully engulfed upon arrival. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack to contain and extinguish the fire and damage is estimated at $75,000.

Investigators are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries were reported.

The Buffalo Fire Department is asking the public to report any suspicious activity.