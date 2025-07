BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at the South Park Golf Course Clubhouse on South Park Avenue near the Botanical Gardens.

The Buffalo Fire Department responding the scene just after 11:00 Tuesday night. Our 7 News also saw Lackawanna Police responding to the scene.

The fire causing significant damage with an estimated $250,000 in structural damage and $125,000 to contents.