Fire at Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill in Amherst causes $450,000 in damage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire investigators in Amherst say a fire at Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill on Saturday morning caused an estimated $450,000 in damage.

According to officials in Amherst, the fire started at 7800 Transit Road around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say several agencies responded to extinguish the fire.

Amherst police say no one was hurt and everyone was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.