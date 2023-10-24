Fire at Colony Motel in Chautauqua County under investigation

An early Tuesday morning fire at the Colony Motel on Fairmount Avenue in West Ellicott is under investigation.

Celoron Hose Company Chief Jamison Justham said when crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. there was heavy fire in the back of the building with a significant extension to the second story.

Two victims and two firefighters were transported to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation.

Around 15 hotel guests were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

A structural demolition ordered by the Town of Ellicott began Tuesday afternoon.