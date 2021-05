NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire investigators say a fire at Braun's Concert Cove on Main Street in Newstead caused $400,000 in damage, Saturday night.

Officials say multiple callers reported smoke coming from the building just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire just over 30 minutes later.

Investigators estimate the damage at $200,000 to the contents and $200,000 to the structure.

Officials say nobody was hurt, the cause of the fire is under investigation.