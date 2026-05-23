Fire at Arrowhead Golf Course causes $2 million in total damages

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire broke out at the Arrowhead Golf Course on Clarence Center Road Saturday morning, causing $2 million in total damage, according to Newstead Fire Company.

According to Newstead Fire Company, just after 10:30 a.m., firefighters found active heavy smoke and fire showing from the northwest corner of the building.

A second alarm was requested and firefighters established a water supply by deploying 1,500 feet of large-diameter supply hose line.

The fire was contained and extinguished. No injuries were reported at the scene.

According to Newstead Fire Company, the fire was caused by improper disposal of a cigarette and it caused a total of $1.5 million in structural damage and $500,000 in damage to the contents.