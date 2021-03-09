Finding the lowest gas prices in WNY

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — Americans are feeling pain at the pump.

According to AAA of WNY, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.77 which is up five cents from last week.

Compare that to last year, when the price at the pump was $2.39 according to AAA.

Here in Buffalo, AAA says we’re right on par with the national average at $2.77 per gallon.

“There was a spoke in gas prices because so many refineries were offline in the Gulf Coast,” said Elizabeth Carey with AAA. “That was supposed to be a temporary spike and they should have come back down but that hasn’t happened yet. Oil prices continue to soar closer to $70 a barrel.”

We went searching for the lowest gas prices in WNY.

The first thing we did was download Gas Buddy app and AAA’s mobile app. Both have features that show the cheapest gas near you. It’s based on zip code.

Many places, like BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club and Delta Sonic also have membership programs which shave a couple cents off at the pump.

The cheapest gas we found was at Big Indian Smoke Shop in Irving for $2.41 per gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices haven’t hit $3.00 per gallon since May of 2018.

