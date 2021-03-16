Finalists selected for new Genesee County flag, public voting now open

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee County officials say the finalists have been selected for the new county flag and public voting is now open.

The public will determine the one winner from five flags designed by children and five flags designed by adults.

You can visit the county website here to vote. Voting will end on April 30 and the winner will be announced the following week.

“We are excited about the entries for the contest and when residents go online to vote, we also are strongly encouraging them to fill out the various surveys for our 2050 Comprehensive Plan,” said Felipe Oltramari, director of the Genesee County Department of Planning. “It is very important that we hear from our residents, business owners, and other stakeholders as we go about drafting a plan that reflects community priorities decades from now.”

Officials say those who vote online will have a chance to win free shelter reservations at DeWitt Recreation Area and the Genesee County Park & Forest for the upcoming season.