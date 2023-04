BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The ski and snowboarding season made it to Easter Sunday at the Holimont Resort in Ellicottville.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance on this final day of skiing and riding.

The resort was open to the public on this closing day offering discounted lift tickets.

There was plenty of sunshine to enjoy, along with an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

Holimont is the last resort to close for the year.