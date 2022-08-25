Final attendance of the Erie County Fair a 17% increase from 2021's final attendance

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 182nd Erie County Fair was held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
Organizers announced the final attendance for 2022 is reported at 1,148,079 which is a 17% increase from 2021.
Below you will find other notable figures provided by the organizers:
- $462,212 Combined gross sales of youth livestock market animal auctions, a 45% increase from 2021
- $136,945 Total prize money paid, a 49% increase from 2021
- 96,555 Total pounds of canned food donated in one day for FeedMore WNY, that is equivalent to 80,000 meals
- $80,202 Donations collected for local charities (reported to date), a 45% increase from 2021
- $19,200 Money donated by food vendors, indoor vendors, Strates Shows and various others to purchase animals in the Youth Livestock Market Auction with all meat donated to FeedMore WNY
- 7,761 Number of competitive exhibits entries including 4-H entries
- 4,335 Number of scheduled volunteer hours covered by Friends of the Fair
- 1,747 Number of livestock at the Fair; a 24% increase from 2021
- 562 Menu items available at Fair food concessionaires
- 483 Number of free grounds act performances during the 12 days of the Fair
- 349 Total days until the start of the 183rd Erie County Fair, August 9-20, 2023
- 164 Number of Friends of the Fair Volunteers/Coordinators
- 145 Number of rides, games & concessions on the Strates Shows Midway
- 98 Number of years with the James E. Strates Shows
- 87 Chickens and turkeys from the livestock auctions donated to FeedMore WNY from the from the Youth Livestock Market Auction
- 79 Members of the Erie County Fair AllStar Band sponsored by Pepsi
- 74 Number of local bands and community performance acts during the Fair
- 12 The Best Days of Summer in Western New York State
- 1 Single largest grossing day in Strates Shows’ 98 years at the Erie County Fair (Friday, August 19)