‘Filmmakers love Buffalo:’ Great Point Studios bringing Hollywood to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Point Studios finally opened its doors to bring Hollywood to Buffalo.

The new $50 million state-of-the-art theater television and film complex will be on Niagara Street.

CEO Robert Halmi tells 7 News reporter he chose to build this in Buffalo because the city of good neighbors is an incredible place for filmmaking.

“Filmmakers love Buffalo. They come here all the time. The city has welcomed the art of film here so you have a great crew base,” Halmi says. “And of course, you have snow which a lot of places don’t have and lots of films need snow so having a place like Buffalo is a perfect combination.”

And the first film production “The Panic” will be the first to have cameras rolling.

“Where Charles Barney who ran the knickerbocker at the time was the second largest bank then the copper market collapsed resulting in a bank run. JP Morgan stepped in and had to bail out the US government,” says Michael Mailer, a writer, director, and producer.

Others say this is going to be a one-stop shop for rising talents.

“There are so many wonderfully trained artists, craftsmen, and crew people who can get their education right here and get their careers started right here so that’s a major plus,” says Stephen McKinley Henderson, an actor.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he’s glad to see his city thriving.

“To have a Film and TV studio be built in Buffalo and Niagara Street Great Point Studios by Robbie Halmi who’s really a leader and innovator,” he says. “And having been the CEO of Hallmark Pictures, having him build a studio here in Buffalo is absolutely amazing. It will take filmmaking in Buffalo to a whole other level.”

Yoni Bokser runs the Film and TV development in New York State.

He says in the past years the film industry has helped the economy in New York State.

“Over the past decade, the state’s investment in being a film-friendly location has led to economic development. The film production that comes here supports our local small businesses,” he says. “And Governor Hochul threw the film tax incentive has led the revitalization in growth and film in tv in this region.”

The CEO says having this facility is adding to Buffalo’s growth.

“Buffalo has really made an incredible resurgence and it’s really a cool hip place to be,” says Robert Halmi. “Actors love it, filmmakers love it and we’re happy to provide the infrastructure of that cool group.”

