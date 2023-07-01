Fillmore man arrested on kidnapping and animal cruelty charges

TOWN OF HUME (WKBW) — New York State Police announced that 33-year-old Jeremy J. Vankuren of Fillmore was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated animal cruelty, third-degree menacing, obstruction of governmental administration, and torturing/injuring failure to provide sustenance.

The arrest was made following an investigation into an animal cruelty complaint on Wednesday in the Town of Hume.

On June 19, Vankuren allegedly restrained a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside his residence on County Route 23. According to police, Vankuren put his red-nosed pitbull into a burning barrel in front of the victim. It is alleged that the victim was then held against their will for multiple hours.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at the residence and found the deceased dog and other items related to the incident.

Vankuren was arraigned at the Town of Hume Court and bail was set at $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to return for further proceedings on July 13.

This is still an ongoing criminal investigation.