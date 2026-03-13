Fighting Hunger in WNY: Pile the Pantry food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This April, join us in fighting hunger across Western New York!

7 WKBW is partnering with UPS to launch Pile the Pantry, a month-long food drive benefiting FeedMore WNY. The need for nutritious food is constant, and together we can help close the gap for neighbors facing food insecurity.

Look for donation bins at participating UPS store locations throughout Western New York and drop off non-perishable food and household essentials all month long.

FeedMore WNY accepts items such as:



Canned fruits and vegetables

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned tuna, chicken, or other lean proteins

Rice, pasta, and pasta sauce

Shelf-stable milk

Hot and cold cereals

Baby food and formula

Personal care products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)

Paper goods and cleaning supplies

Let’s fill those bins, support our neighbors, and strengthen Our 716.