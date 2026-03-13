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Fighting Hunger in WNY: Pile the Pantry food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This April, join us in fighting hunger across Western New York!

7 WKBW is partnering with UPS to launch Pile the Pantry, a month-long food drive benefiting FeedMore WNY. The need for nutritious food is constant, and together we can help close the gap for neighbors facing food insecurity.

Look for donation bins at participating UPS store locations throughout Western New York and drop off non-perishable food and household essentials all month long.

FeedMore WNY accepts items such as:

  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Canned tuna, chicken, or other lean proteins
  • Rice, pasta, and pasta sauce
  • Shelf-stable milk
  • Hot and cold cereals
  • Baby food and formula
  • Personal care products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
  • Paper goods and cleaning supplies

Let’s fill those bins, support our neighbors, and strengthen Our 716.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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