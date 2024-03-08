'Fight as hard as you can': Recent attacks shed light on the importance of self-defense

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman reported she was dragged into a car after being followed home from a bar.

A Buffalo woman fended off a man in Shoshone Park as she was taking a shortcut on her way home.

Two attacks on women this past week are raising concerns about safety.

SPAR Self Defense in Clarence has been receiving inquiries about classes, especially those for women.

Bill Long, co-owner, tells 7 News that from what he saw on the news about the attack in Shoshone Park, the survivor did everything right.

“She didn’t just freeze. She reacted. And in any situation like that immediate action is essential," he told me.

Jennifer Campos, who teaches a women's self-defense class commended the woman's quick thinking.

“It’s amazing that she got away," Campos said. "I always tell the women in my class that the number one thing is to have good situational awareness. Always be aware of your surroundings. And if you do get attacked by anybody, fight as hard as you can."

Long said it's always best to try to prevent an attack.

He urged anyone out in public to keep their cell phones in their pockets and to avoid using headphones when they're out and about.

“Know where you’re going. Know your surroundings. Awareness and avoidance. No. 1, No.2 if you can, do not go alone. Go with someone else. Go with your dog. No. 3 Learn to defend yourself in a structured self-defense environment,” Long said.

Spar is offering a four-week women's defense class starting Monday, March 11 for $99 for individuals and $150 for two.

For more information, go to their website: https://www.spardefense.com.