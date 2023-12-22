Fewer donated on "GivingTuesday"; Contributions mixed in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fewer Americans donated on "GivingTuesday" this year, and in Western New York, some charities have seen contributions decline while others have not.

The group "GivingTuesday" says 34 million Americans participated in the annual day of giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That was down 10% compared to last year.

"We are concerned to see a decline in participation in line with giving trends from the past year," said Asha Curran, President and CEO of GivingTuesday.

WKBW

In Western New York, there are many charities, and some told 7 News they've seen a decline in donations year-to-year while others have not. Many have not yet done the calculations.

Trina Burress, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, said donations on GivingTuesday were flat for her organization, though she hasn't done a full accounting of her many affiliated non-profits.

"For us, we've experienced GivingTuesday as sort of flat," she said. "No matter how much attention we give it, the giving seems to remain the same."

FeedMoreWNY hasn't calculated holiday giving yet, but the organization is counting on a big end-of-year bump. That's because general donations from January 1 through October 31 are down 42% compared to the same time period last year.

Catherine Shick, public relations manager with FeedMore WNY, said she so appreciates the donations that happens this time of year, because it's difficult for many families to afford the basics on top of holiday spending and charitable giving.