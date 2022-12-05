Festival of Trees creates a festive forest at the Convention Center all while helping those in need

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center saw some holiday family fun and a festive forest come to life for the annual Festival of trees. Two girls who attended, Ella and Sadie, said this event is very special to their hearts and each tree brings some very warm memories.

"I like how they're unique in their own way. And our grandma used to spend Christmas with us but she passed away," Sadie said.

"So looking at all these trees really brings her to life in us," Ella shared.

Ella and Sadie's mother, Katie Dunlop, said her mom passed away a few months ago from cancer. Dunlop shares that her family has been attending the Festival of Trees for years now. Her mother was the chair of the Josephine Goodyear committee who ran the festival in the 90s.

"My mother was the epitome of the Christmas spirit. and we just lost her a couple of months ago but we see her in all the Christmas decorations," Dunlop said.

Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation Marketing team member Abby Robertson said the Festival of trees is very special because it not only brings joy to those who attend, but all the proceeds go into helping those in need.

"Its just so fun to see kids enjoying it and its really rewarding to see it all go back to such an important piece within out community and thats Oishei children's hospital," Robertson said.

Dunlop said spending time with her girls is very special to her. But the cherry on top is getting into the Christmas spirit while helping the community around them.

"It's important for two reasons because one it's raising money for such an important cause in the buffalo community. And two it's something that really lifts your spirit," she said.

The family fun included holiday activities like cookie decorating and holiday wish making, grab snacks and of course look at all the decorated trees. Ella said this event feels magical.

"It makes me feel super happy because i know that if my grandma was in the hospital even just one smile would make her like extremely happy," Ella said. "So these toys would probably bring lots of joy to them."

