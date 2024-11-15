Festival of Lights Tickets on sale

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Tickets for the popular Festival of Lights at the Hamburg fairgrounds are on sale.
The Festival of Lights is entering its 20th year, as Western New York’s largest holiday light show featuring over 75 light displays.
This event is open select dates throughout November and December, kicking off on November 29. The Festival offers two ticket types at the same prices as last year. One ticket is good for the entire carload, offering great value for large groups!
Dates & Ticketing
- Guests can purchase the Full Experience Ticket for $33.90 per carload (includes fees). The full experience includes both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions. This ticket is packed with value—offering a carload nearly 100 things to see and do, from light displays and photo opportunities to activities, animals and shopping throughout the Festival. There are 17 dates for the full experience including November 29 & 30, December 1, 6-8, and 13-23.
- Or, guests can pick from seven dates in December to purchase a Drive-Thru Only Ticket for $22.60 per carload (includes fees). Experience the drive-thru of light displays on the following nights: December 5, 12, and 26-30. (No walk-up attractions)
Special Days & Discounts
- Tree Lighting Ceremony: An official kickoff of the Festival will take place on November 29 at 6:15 p.m., featuring a ceremonial tree lighting on-stage with remarks, special guests, giveaways and fireworks! NEW! Enjoy a holiday performance from OLV’s Elementary Choir and complimentary samples of Upstate Farm’s Egg Nog throughout the evening. Opening Night is presented by Upstate Farms with support from WIVB-TV and Skylighters.
- NEW! $20 Anniversary Special: In celebration of its 20-year anniversary, the Festival of Lights will host a one-night only discount on December 1. Join us for the full experience, including both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions on 42nd Street for just $20 (includes fees)!
- NEW! Silent Night: The Festival will offer limited sensory friendly accommodations on December 8. In the walkaround portion of the event (where possible), sounds and flashing lights will be turned down to create a less stimulating and more inclusive event for those with sensory disabilities. Please note that the lights will not be turned off in the drive-thru portion of the Festival.
Walk-Up Attractions (FULL EXPERIENCE NIGHTS ONLY)
- NEW! Christmas Tree Comedy Jamboree: Visit the whimsical animatronic Christmas Tree Family for a comedy show brimming with jolly jokes and festive fun. This kid-friendly comedy show will be held every 30 minutes inside of Expo Hall.
- BRAND NEW SPACE! Santa’s Barnyard: It wouldn’t be a trip to the Fairgrounds without some farm animals, would it?! Come visit furry friends like donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and rabbits who help light up the holidays in this special barn.
- North Pole Experience: Enter this enchanting building to meet Santa or see the nostalgic holiday train display from Western New York Garden Railway Society. Guests can now purchase an NEW! Santa Speed Lane Pass to skip the line! Passes will be available online for $20 (includes fees). One pass needed per group. Limited supply per night.
- Winter Wonderland Workshop: Get ready to get busy! Guests of all ages can enjoy free holiday crafts, decorate cookies (additional cost), write heartfelt letters to Santa and local veterans—with the help of WNY Heroes—and pick up a Festival Scavenger Hunt.
- Whoville Express Train Rides: Hop on this merry train ride to be whisked away to a world filled with twinkling lights and Whoville magic that even the Grinch can't resist! While in line, enjoy a dance party with Frosty at the top of every hour under the lights!
- Illuminated Pixel Show: Guests will want to sing and dance along to this enchanting Disney-inspired light show including castles, fireworks and characters synchronized to music!
- NEW PHOTO OPS! Lucky North Way. Be sure to visit “selfie park” to make memories that will last a lifetime at the festive photo stations or warm up by the firepits.
- Santa’s Magical Midway: Step into a world of wonder, where kids can enjoy a variety of fun-filled rides in a cozy indoor setting. With holiday lights and cheerful decorations all around, Santa’s Magical Midway is the perfect place for little ones to make unforgettable holiday memories (additional cost)!
- NEW VENDORS! Holiday Market. Get your holiday shopping done while visiting the Festival! Guests can shop at 15 local retail vendors located outside on 42nd Street and inside Expo Hall.
- NEW MENU ITEMS! Get your Fair food fix at the Festival of Lights! Festivalgoers will find Fair favorites like fried dough, deep fried Oreos, and kettle corn. Or, enjoy an all-new item coined the Grinch Holiday Nachos—a sweet holiday treat featuring a bed of cinnamon nachos covered in warm sweet apples, whipped cream and topped with “Grinch Green” sugar sprinkles and a holiday cherry on top! Plus, Frosted Grapes & Hops will offer all-new drinks like the Fireside Nog and the Burrbon Blizzard!