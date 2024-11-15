Festival of Lights Tickets on sale

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Tickets for the popular Festival of Lights at the Hamburg fairgrounds are on sale.

The Festival of Lights is entering its 20th year, as Western New York’s largest holiday light show featuring over 75 light displays.

This event is open select dates throughout November and December, kicking off on November 29. The Festival offers two ticket types at the same prices as last year. One ticket is good for the entire carload, offering great value for large groups!

Dates & Ticketing



Guests can purchase the Full Experience Ticket for $33.90 per carload (includes fees). The full experience includes both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions. This ticket is packed with value—offering a carload nearly 100 things to see and do, from light displays and photo opportunities to activities, animals and shopping throughout the Festival. There are 17 dates for the full experience including November 29 & 30, December 1, 6-8, and 13-23.

for $33.90 per carload (includes fees). The full experience includes both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions. There are 17 dates for the full experience including November 29 & 30, December 1, 6-8, and 13-23. Or, guests can pick from seven dates in December to purchase a Drive-Thru Only Ticket for $22.60 per carload (includes fees). Experience the drive-thru of light displays on the following nights: December 5, 12, and 26-30. (No walk-up attractions)

Special Days & Discounts



Tree Lighting Ceremony: An official kickoff of the Festival will take place on November 29 at 6:15 p.m., featuring a ceremonial tree lighting on-stage with remarks, special guests, giveaways and fireworks! NEW! Enjoy a holiday performance from OLV’s Elementary Choir and complimentary samples of Upstate Farm’s Egg Nog throughout the evening. Opening Night is presented by Upstate Farms with support from WIVB-TV and Skylighters.

An official kickoff of the Festival will take place on November 29 at 6:15 p.m., featuring a ceremonial tree lighting on-stage with remarks, special guests, giveaways and fireworks! Enjoy a holiday performance from OLV’s Elementary Choir and complimentary samples of Upstate Farm’s Egg Nog throughout the evening. Opening Night is presented by Upstate Farms with support from WIVB-TV and Skylighters. NEW! $20 Anniversary Special: In celebration of its 20-year anniversary, the Festival of Lights will host a one-night only discount on December 1. Join us for the full experience, including both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions on 42 nd Street for just $20 (includes fees)!

In celebration of its 20-year anniversary, the Festival of Lights will host a one-night only discount on December 1. Join us for the full experience, including both the drive-thru displays and walk-up attractions on 42 Street for just $20 (includes fees)! NEW! Silent Night: The Festival will offer limited sensory friendly accommodations on December 8. In the walkaround portion of the event (where possible), sounds and flashing lights will be turned down to create a less stimulating and more inclusive event for those with sensory disabilities. Please note that the lights will not be turned off in the drive-thru portion of the Festival.

Walk-Up Attractions (FULL EXPERIENCE NIGHTS ONLY)

