Festival of Lights returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Western New York"s largest light festival is set to return this winter.

Festival of Lights is set to take place every weekend, starting on Nov. 24 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

This year's event features several new attractions, including live entertainment, cookie decorating, farm animals, and a winter wine and beer garden. There will also be over 70 drive-thru light displays and walk-up attractions.

Tickets for the full experience cost $30 per carload. For select nights, you can also buy a "Drive-Thru Only" ticket for $20 per carload.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 15. You can buy yours and learn more information about this year's festival here.