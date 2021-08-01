Festival in Larkin Square honors the Jamaican culture in Buffalo

LARKINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen City celebrated its Jamaican culture Saturday with a Jamaican Market Festival in Larkin Square.

Buffalo chef Darian Bryan and his wife came up with the idea after attending Toronto's GRACE Jerk Fest. The event featured Jamaican food, culture, live music and vendors.

Chef Darian served up Jerk Lobster, Chicken, and Rasta pasta. Other food vendors included La Verdad, KT Caribbean Cuisine and Chef Krista Van Wagner. Larkin Square also featured a Jamaican Rum Punch.

For kids, there were crafts and educational opportunities to learn about Jamaican culture.

Chef Darian says he wants to make the Market a yearly event, "to bring people together of different cultures, and just have some beautiful music, amazing food, amazing drinks, amazing dessert, and just have a good time."

He says people came from as far as Texas to take part in the celebration.

