Female officer at Attica Correctional Facility sexually assaulted by inmate

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A female officer at the Attica Correctional Facility was sexually assaulted by an inmate, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

NYSCOPBA said a 38-year-old inmate serving a sentence for robbery allegedly grabbed a female officer's groin area several times and allegedly fought with officers who attempted to stop him.

According to a release, the inmate allegedly grabbed the female officer by the groin, he was then forced against a wall by the officer and two other officers. The inmate allegedly resisted and grabbed the officer's groin again, he was then forced to the floor and allegedly fell on top of the officer forcing her to hit her head. The inmate is accused of grabbing the officer's chest and pulling her hair while struggling with the officers. Once he was placed in handcuffs he was compliant.

According to NYSCOPBA, the inmate was placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary charges. The female officer sustained a head injury and was transported to Buffalo General Hospital for treatment and did not return to duty. Two other officers and a civilian instructor were treated by facility medical staff.