Feeling lucky? Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $1.35B on Friday the 13th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth highest in U.S. history, with a jackpot of $1.35 billion.

"At the end of the day the odds are really, really low," said Oscar Acosta, founder of LottoExpert.net.

Acosta’s website shows past winning numbers, and how often a number has been drawn.

"A lot of people have different theories and different approaches," said Acosta. "They say I'm going to go ahead and play the least drawn and let's sprinkle in two or three of the most drawn so everyone has their own formula."

The odds of winning is 1 in 302.6 million, which is higher than the odds of winning the $2.04 billion November record-breaking Powerball. That was the largest in U.S. history.

Friday night's jackpot is the second-largest Mega Millions prize. If won, the lump sum winnings would be $707.9 million.